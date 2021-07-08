Oregon’s Largest Wildfires Grow Rapidly

One Oregon wildfire’s multiplying in size, with no containment in sight. It’s the Bootleg fire, which drivers can see from Oregon State Highway 140. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership estimates it has tripled since Wednesday, to 11,000 acres. Klamath County Emergency Management has issued get ready and get set evacuation notices. They’re also asking people to avoid the fire area, especially Forest Roads 44, 46, and 3462.
Meantime, about a 45 minute drive from Roseburg, the Jack Creek Fire burns north of State Highway 138 and east of Jack Creek Road. As a result, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office issued a level three “Go Now” evacuation order. It affects 48 buildings and 28 addresses. The tough combination of steep terrain that’s difficult to get at, and dry fuels, have fed its growth to about 2,400 acres.