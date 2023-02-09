Oregon’s Job Market Projected To Grow By 13 Percent In Next Decade

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – Good news is on the horizon for Oregon’s job market.

The Oregon Employment Department projects a 13 percent growth by 2031.

In 2021, there were 2,061,200 jobs in Oregon.

All sectors are expected to see growth, with leisure and hospitality leading the way.

The Portland Area and Central Oregon are expected to see job growth faster than the rest of the state at 15 percent.

The Eastern Six counties (5%) and Southwestern Oregon (9%) will grow the slowest.