      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Friday COVID-19 Count: 505 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Mar 26, 2021 @ 3:40pm

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from complications due to the virus on Friday.  163,295 Oregonians have tested positive for the virus with 2,373 deaths.

The most new cases was reported in Multnomah County with 108.  Clackamas County reports 74 new cases and 67 in Washington County.

The most recent victims to die with the virus were between 74 and 81-years-old.  Two of them had confirmed underlying conditions.  The deaths occurred between March 1st and this past Wednesday.

108 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 18 under intensive care.

1.65 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Health Authority
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Jury Set In Trial Of Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Forget Anti-Fascist, is ANTIFA Anti-Women?
The 9th Circuit Court Has Decided Concealed Carry Is Illegal
Portland Gives Homeless More Special Treatment At The Cost Of Everyone Else