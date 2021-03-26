Oregon’s Friday COVID-19 Count: 505 New Cases, 3 Deaths
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from complications due to the virus on Friday. 163,295 Oregonians have tested positive for the virus with 2,373 deaths.
The most new cases was reported in Multnomah County with 108. Clackamas County reports 74 new cases and 67 in Washington County.
The most recent victims to die with the virus were between 74 and 81-years-old. Two of them had confirmed underlying conditions. The deaths occurred between March 1st and this past Wednesday.
108 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 18 under intensive care.
1.65 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state.