Oregon’s Friday COVID-19 Count: 492 Cases, Zero Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this week, Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 492 confirmed cases on Friday. Multnomah County has the most with 61 followed by Washington (54) and Jackson (52) counties. The case total in the state is now 152,190.
176 people are hospitalized with COVID and 49 are under intensive care.
Just over 755,000 total doses of the vaccine have been given and 232,000 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated.