      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Friday COVID-19 Count: 492 Cases, Zero Deaths

Feb 19, 2021 @ 3:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time this week, Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 492 confirmed cases on Friday. Multnomah County has the most with 61 followed by Washington (54) and Jackson (52) counties.  The case total in the state is now 152,190.

176 people are hospitalized with COVID and 49 are under intensive care.

Just over 755,000 total doses of the vaccine have been given and 232,000 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon Health Authority
Popular Posts
NW Government Is Leading You Back Into The Dark Ages
Utility Crews Make Significant Progress On Storm Outages
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Portland Metro No Longer Under Weather Warnings
Police Confirm Body Found In Columbia River Is That Of Antonio Amaro-Lopez