Oregon’s First and Last Mass Vax Clinic Closing Soon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s first and last mass vaccination clinic is closing later this month.
Salem Health opened the clinic on the state fairgrounds on January 7th and will shut it down on July 24th.
More than 212,000 shots have been administered at the site.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to care for our community throughout this pandemic and our vaccination program has been some of the most important work of our careers in health care,” said Cheryl Wolfe, president and CEO, Salem Health. “As the COVID-19 vaccine became available in late December, we knew we had to act swiftly to make the life-saving vaccine available to large numbers of people in our community. We have committed ourselves and our resources to be here for Oregon, and are filled with hope as vaccination rates rise. We will continue to make the process easily accessible to reach those who still need to be vaccinated.”
The clinic at the fairgrounds will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., for walk-in first and second doses until July 24th.