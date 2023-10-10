Oregon’s Fentanyl Crisis: Is Measure 110 The Answer?

Strap in for a no-holds-barred discussion about an eyebrow-raising plan: putting cops on bikes to combat the rising threats of fentanyl and M110. This audacious proposal has drawn criticism, and former District Attorney Josh Marquis isn’t mincing words. Marquis, with his experience and insight, isn’t holding back in his critique. He points out the flaws and challenges of this unconventional approach, sparking a vital conversation about the practicality of these measures.

Former District Attorney Josh Marquis, a seasoned voice in the legal arena, dives into the heart of the matter. He questions the motives behind the study and exposes the conflict of interest that taints its conclusions. Take a listen to the whole interview by clicking the link below.