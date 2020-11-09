      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Elections Director Abruptly Fired

Nov 9, 2020 @ 2:48pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s elections director was abruptly fired in a text message by the secretary of state after he pointed out serious issues with the state’s aging and vulnerable technology for running elections.

Elections Director Stephen Trout learned in a text message Thursday night, as his department and county elections officials were still counting votes from the Nov. 3 election, that he was out.

On Friday, Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican appointed to the position by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, announced to elections offcials in Oregon’s 36 counties that “today is also Steve Trout’s last day with the Agency.”

Clarno’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

