Oregon’s Educators And Health Care Workers Given Vaccine Mandate

SALEM, Ore. – As COVID-19 surges and strains Oregon’s hospitals, Governor Kate Brown on Thursday announced two new vaccine mandates.
The state’s health care workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18th or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.
The same rules apply for Oregon’s teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers in K-12 schools.
The Governor urges health care workers and educators not yet vaccinated to speak with their doctors about their concerns.
Governor Brown Thursday also announced she has formed a Hospital Crisis Prevention and Response group consisting of health care stakeholders to problem solve in real time and suggest new measures to aid health care workers and hospitals during the ongoing hospital crisis.
I’ll start by addressing Oregon’s hospital crisis, caused by the Delta surge. With over 845 Oregonians hospitalized for COVID-19 and 226 in ICUs, our hospital and ICU beds are over 93% full. Some hospital regions are beginning the day with 2 ICU beds available, or none at all.
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 19, 2021
