      Breaking News
Police Say Man In Pickup Near Capitol Claims He Has A Bomb

Oregon’s Educators And Health Care Workers Given Vaccine Mandate

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:00am

SALEM, Ore. – As COVID-19 surges and strains Oregon’s hospitals, Governor Kate Brown on Thursday announced two new vaccine mandates.

The state’s health care workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18th or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.

The same rules apply for Oregon’s teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers in K-12 schools.

The Governor urges health care workers and educators not yet vaccinated to speak with their doctors about their concerns.

Governor Brown Thursday also announced she has formed a Hospital Crisis Prevention and Response group consisting of health care stakeholders to problem solve in real time and suggest new measures to aid health care workers and hospitals during the ongoing hospital crisis.

TAGS
Governor Kate Brown mandate Oregon vaccine
Popular Posts
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
TALIBAN: Americans Have Been Lied To For Two Decades…
Oregon Continues To Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect
Connect With Us Listen To Us On