Oregon’s Dungeness Crab Season Opening Details

Newport, Ore. — Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery is set to open on December 16, spanning from Cape Foulweather (just south of Depoe Bay) to the California border.

Pre-season testing indicates that crabs in the region from Cape Foulweather to the Washington border have low meat yield, preventing the opening of commercial fishing in this area. Further testing on crab meat yield and biotoxin levels will determine if this stretch can open on December 31 or if the delay continues.

Originally slated to open on December 1, the ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon can be delayed or partially opened to ensure consumers receive a high-quality product and to prevent wastage of crabs. This year’s season was initially postponed until at least December 16 due to low meat yield in specific coastal areas.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) conducts crab testing at the six major crabbing ports in collaboration with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and the commercial Dungeness crab industry.

Weekly updates on the season opening status will be available online until a decision is made. Coordination on Dungeness crab quality testing and commercial season opening dates is done in conjunction with Oregon, California, and Washington. A history of Oregon’s commercial crab landings can be accessed online.