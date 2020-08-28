      Weather Alert
Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Update: 29-Year-Old Multnomah County Man One Of Nine New Deaths

Aug 28, 2020 @ 1:52pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 29-year-old Multnomah County man without underlying medical conditions is one of nine COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Oregon.

The man tested positive on August 22nd and died at OHSU on the same day.

The other deaths occurred between August 13th and August 22nd and were people between 50 and 97.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 301 new cases Friday, bringing the state’s totals to 26,054 cases and 447 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (27), Coos (4), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (5), Malheur (37), Marion (43), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Polk (9), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Washington (20), and Yamhill (5).

