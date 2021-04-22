Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 993 New Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 993 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here’s Thursday’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (24), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (6), Crook (12), Curry (2), Deschutes (57), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (46), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (54), Lake (2), Lane (54), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (2), Marion (109), Morrow (1), Multnomah (206), Polk (20), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Wasco (16), Washington (128) and Yamhill (20).
Oregon’s 2,467th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on April 21 and died on April 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Note: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 2,461st death, which was originally reported as an 82-year-old man from Douglas County. The man was actually 61 years old. OHA regrets the error.
283 Oregonians are now fighting the virus in the hospital. That’s 11 more than yesterday. 69 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,398,442 doses of Pfizer, 1,172,051 doses of Moderna and 91,160 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,091,777 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,658,130 who have had at least one dose.
The seven-day running average is now 34,328 doses per day.