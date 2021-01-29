Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 976 New Cases, 8 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 976 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 141,729 cases and 1,938 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (27), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (125), Jefferson (16), Josephine (20), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (61), Lincoln (11), Linn (26), Malheur (10), Marion (82), Morrow (5), Multnomah (143), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (33), Union (5), Wasco (10), Washington (135), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (22).
The Oregon Health Authority says 5 of the deaths were people between 70 and 79 years of age.
288 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 3 fewer than Thursday.
68 of those patients are in ICU.
Over 382,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered out of the 614,000 doses the state has received.