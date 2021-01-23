Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 877 New Cases, 22 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reports 877 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 136,839 cases and 1,865 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (10), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (33), Jefferson (9), Josephine (15), Klamath (17), Lake (3), Lane (90), Lincoln (5), Linn (9), Malheur (11), Marion (101), Morrow (7), Multnomah (136), Polk (24), Umatilla (52), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (138) and Yamhill (15).
317 people are hospitalized by the virus today, with 79 of those patients in ICU.
The state has administered over 270,000 doses of a vaccine.
The Oregon Health Authority today issued new quarantine guidelines for people fully immunized.
If 14 days have passed since your last dose, you no longer need to quarantine after you’ve had close contact with someone with the virus.
However, the OHA says you should still monitor for symptoms.
Even if you’ve been vaccinated, it’s still advised to wear a mask and to stay physically distanced.