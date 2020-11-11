Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 876 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 876 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 52,770 cases and 742 deaths.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).
The deaths occurred between October 15th and November 9th and were people between 76 and 100 years of age.
4 of the 5 people had confirmed underlying medical conditions.