      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 876 New Cases, 5 More Deaths

Nov 11, 2020 @ 11:37am

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 876 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 52,770 cases and 742 deaths.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).

The deaths occurred between October 15th and November 9th and were people between 76 and 100 years of age.

4 of the 5 people had confirmed underlying medical conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Marquise Love Sentenced In Attack on Adam Haner At Portland Riot
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Calls Riot Destruction In Portland "Acts Of Privilege" By "Anarchist Protesters"
National Guard Activated, Rioters Arrested In Downtown Portland
States Cite Smooth Election, Despite President Trump's Claims Of The Contrary
Oregon City Votes To Recall Mayor Dan Holladay