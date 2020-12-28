Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 865 New Cases, 6 Additional Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reports 865 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths in the state.
There are now 110,545 total cases in Oregon and 1,433 deaths.
The most new cases were reported in Washington County with 305, followed by Clackamas County (125), and Multnomah County (121).
The deaths happened between December 15th and December 27th. The patients were between 67 and 87-years-old. All had underlying health conditions. Four of the deaths happened in Lane County.
More than 20,000 people statewide have been vaccinated for the virus as of Sunday.
An additional 23 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 since yesterday for a total of 515. There are 8 more ICU patients; 113 total.