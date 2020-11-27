Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 826 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 826 new COVID-19 cases.
And while that number is much lower than in previous days, the OHA says don’t celebrate.
The lower number is due to local health departments taking Thanksgiving off.
And that means Saturday’s numbers will be unusually high.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (14), Columbia (13), Crook (6), Deschutes (90), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (2), Lane (64), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (168), Morrow (8), Multnomah (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (45), Union (22), Wasco (7), Washington (297), Yamhill (1).
The state has also announced 3 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the death toll to 885.
The deaths occurred between November 19th and November 24th and were people between 78 and 87.
All three had underlying conditions.
The are now 521 Oregonians now hospitalized by COVID-19.
That’s 32 more than the last count on Wednesday.
115 of those patients are in Intensive Care.
That’s three fewer than Wednesday.