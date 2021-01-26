Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 796 New Cases, 22 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 796 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 1,904.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (11), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (70), Douglas (20), Harney (9), Hood River (8), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (19), Lake (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (195), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (37) and Yamhill (31).
There are 308 Oregonians hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 12 fewer than Monday.
70 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s 5 fewer than yesterday.
17,422 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s total.
That brings the total number of doses administered to 325,473.
The state has now received over 589,000 doses.