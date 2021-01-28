Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 750 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 750 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 140,783 cases and 1,930 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (20), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (25), Jefferson (4), Josephine (22), Klamath (16), Lake (3), Lane (72), Lincoln (6), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (90), Morrow (2), Multnomah(174), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (12), Washington (73) and Yamhill (12).
Four of the six deaths were people 80 years old and older.
291 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today, while 72 of those patients are in ICU.
Over 359,000 people have received a dose of a vaccine.