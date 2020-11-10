Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 737 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 737 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 51,909 cases and 771 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).
The deaths all occurred on November 9th and were people between 73 and 94 years of age.
All three people had underlying medical conditions.