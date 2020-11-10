      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 737 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

Nov 10, 2020 @ 1:37pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 737 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 51,909 cases and 771 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).

The deaths all occurred on November 9th and were people between 73 and 94 years of age.

All three people had underlying medical conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Marquise Love Sentenced In Attack on Adam Haner At Portland Riot
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Calls Riot Destruction In Portland "Acts Of Privilege" By "Anarchist Protesters"
COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Fred Meyer Distribution Center In Clackamas County
Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley Wins US Senate Reelection
National Guard Activated, Rioters Arrested In Downtown Portland