Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 723 New Cases, 4 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 723 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 51,155 cases and 734 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18)
The deaths occurred on November 7th and November 8th and were people between 50 and 86 years of age.
All four people had underlying conditions.