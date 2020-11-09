      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 723 New Cases, 4 More Deaths

Nov 9, 2020 @ 12:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 723 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 51,155 cases and 734 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18)

The deaths occurred on November 7th and November 8th and were people between 50 and 86 years of age.

All four people had underlying conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Calls Riot Destruction In Portland "Acts Of Privilege" By "Anarchist Protesters"
COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Fred Meyer Distribution Center In Clackamas County
Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley Wins US Senate Reelection
National Guard Activated, Rioters Arrested In Downtown Portland
Oregon 1st State to Soften on Hard Drugs, 'Magic' Mushrooms