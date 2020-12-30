Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 713 Additional Cases, 16 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — 713 additional confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths were announced by the Oregon Health Authority today.
There have been 111,227 positive cases in Oregon. Only one county reported more than 100 new cases; Multnomah County at 105 followed by Clackamas County (90), Marion County (88), and 60 in both Washington and Lane counties.
The state’s death toll is now at 1,449. Those who died are between the ages of 51 and 95-years-old and the deaths occurred between December 9th and 28th.
527 patients are hospitalized with the virus statewide, that’s 12 more than yesterday. Six more patients are in intensive care for a total of 119.
Nearly 26,000 patients and staff at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities have been vaccinated as of Monday.