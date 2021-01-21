Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 704 New Cases, 24 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 704 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 135,142 cases and 1,832 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Deschutes (38), Douglas (17), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (38), Jefferson (7), Josephine (15), Klamath (16), Lake (4), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (26), Malheur (29), Marion (83), Morrow (4), Multnomah (99), Polk (22), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (60) and Yamhill (26).
336 people are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 8 more than yesterday.
90 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s two fewer than Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered 238,760 first or second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s out of 436,000 doses the state has received.