Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 666 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 666 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
The brings the state’s totals to 133,851 cases and 1,803 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).
The deaths occurred between January 8th and January 167th and were people between 55 and 99 years of age.
All three people had underlying conditions.
342 people are hospitalized by the virus today, that’s 19 fewer than yesterday.
94 of those people are in ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority today reports 216,925 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered across the state.
That’s out of the 335,000 doses the state has on hand.
All of the vaccinations occurred in a hospital, long term care facility, emergency or urgent care facility, or at a local public health office.