Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 637 More Cases, 5 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 637 more COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 134,468 cases and 1,808 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (2), Josephine (27), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (67), Morrow (2), Multnomah (125), Polk (14), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (76) and Yamhill (12).
The deaths occurred between December 15th and January 17th and were people between 65 and 91 years of age.
328 people are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 14 fewer than yesterday.
92 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered just over 225,000 first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s out of the almost 340,000 doses the state has received.
Oregon is administering an average of 12,280 vaccinations per day.