Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 597 New Cases, 4 More Deaths

Nov 4, 2020 @ 12:25pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 597 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 47,049 cases and 705 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (2), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (9), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (52), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (24), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (172), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (23), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (13).

The deaths all occurred on November 2nd and were people between 69 and 98 years of age.

3 of the 4 people had confirmed underlying conditions.

