Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 567 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 567 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s today’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (8), Jackson (53), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (24), Lake (3), Lane (39), Lincoln (9), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (35), Multnomah (83), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (95) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,442nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11, 2020 and died on Dec. 27, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,443rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 25, 2020 and died on Jan. 14 at Santiam Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,444th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,445th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Feb. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,446th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 11 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions
20 more Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today, while 4 more are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,194,369 doses of Pfizer, 1,036,596 doses of Moderna and 85,148 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 916,207 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,447,624 who have had at least one dose.