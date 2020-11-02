Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 557 New Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 557 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 45,978 cases and 692 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4)
The death is a 90 year-old Multnomah County woman who died on October 25th.
She had underlying conditions.
–OHA Updates Information On COVID-19 For Pediatrics —
An updated report from the Oregon Health Authority finds that 4,901 people under the age of 18 have had COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
That’s 11.3 percent of all positive cases.
Only 1.3 percent of young patients have been hospitalized by the virus.
That’s compared to 8 percent of adults.
The state has 6 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children – a COVID-19 related illness.