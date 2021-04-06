Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 544 New Cases, 33 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 544 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Tuesday’s case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (7), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (41), Lincoln (3), Linn (17), Malheur (4), Marion (36), Multnomah (68), Polk (10), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (97) and Yamhill (2).
163 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 14 fewer than yesterday.
42 of those patients are in an ICU bed.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,040,314 doses of Pfizer, 938,182 doses of Moderna and 51,618 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 784,476 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,290,755 people who have had at least one dose.