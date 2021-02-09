Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 529 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 529 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Tuesday’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (20), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (9), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (5), Douglas (16), Grant (1), Harney (18), Hood River (10), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (20), Klamath (9), Lake (13), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (29), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (7), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11).
Oregon’s 2,025th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,026th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,027th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,028th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Feb. 6 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,029th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,030th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 7 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,031st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
226 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today, while 53 of those patients are in ICU.
The state has now administered almost 589,000 doses of a vaccine.