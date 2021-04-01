Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 521 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 521 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s today’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (7), Columbia (16), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (17), Grant (7), Jackson (73), Jefferson (2), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (71), Polk (12), Tillamook (13), Union (4), Washington (48) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,384th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on March 15 and died on March 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,385th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 30 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
16 more Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today and 3 more people are fighting the virus in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 941,850 first and second doses of Pfizer, 867,103 first and second doses of Moderna and 43,075 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
23 Oregon counties can now begin vaccinating Phase 1B, Group 7 before the statewide start date of April 5th.
The newest counties to request the sped-up timeline are Baker, Clatsop, and Gilliam.
The Tri-County region, however, remains on the normal timeline.