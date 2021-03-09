Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 517 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Tuesday’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,299th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,300th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,301st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 7 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,302nd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,303rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Feb. 28 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
134 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.
That’s 15 more than yesterday.
31 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s 2 fewer than Monday.
Oregon has now administered 1,179,510 doses of a vaccine.