      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 517 New Cases, 38 More Deaths

Feb 12, 2021 @ 1:29pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 149,576 cases and 2,094 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (31), Clackamas (43), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (32), Douglas (18), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (11), Josephine (16), Klamath (10), Lake (7), Lane (48), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (57), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50) and Yamhill (13).

Death details are being reviewed and will be announced later today.

202 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.

That’s 7 fewer than Thursday.

48 of those patients are in ICU.

That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.

Almost 650,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
Indoor Small College Athletics In Oregon Remain Benched, But There's Some Hope
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Six Fatal Crashes In Oregon Since The Weekend
Watch: Day Three of President Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial