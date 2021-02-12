Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 517 New Cases, 38 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 517 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 149,576 cases and 2,094 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (31), Clackamas (43), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (32), Douglas (18), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (11), Josephine (16), Klamath (10), Lake (7), Lane (48), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (57), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50) and Yamhill (13).
Death details are being reviewed and will be announced later today.
202 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.
That’s 7 fewer than Thursday.
48 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.
Almost 650,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered.