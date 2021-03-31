Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 441 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 441 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here is today’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (14), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (5), Grant (6), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Josephine (17), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (25), Multnomah (94), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (47) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 2,382nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 19 and died on March 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,383rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 29 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
139 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus Wednesday.
36 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 914,067 first and second doses of Pfizer, 850,236 first and second doses of Moderna and 41,187 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.