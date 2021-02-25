Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 437 New Cases, 32 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 437 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (22), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (7), Josephine (20), Klamath (4), Lane (33), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (5), Multnomah (55), Polk (11), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (15), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41) and Yamhill (6).
162 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
That’s 3 fewer than yesterday.
46 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s 2 more than Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered almost 859,000 doses of a vaccine.