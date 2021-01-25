Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 435 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 435 new cases of COVID-19.
It’s the first time since November 3rd the OHA has reported fewer than 500 new cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (46), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (25), Josephine (10), Lake (4), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (105), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (50) and Yamhill (9).
The OHA also reports 2 more deaths from the virus.
An 81-year-old Linn County man and a 90-year-old Yamhill County woman both died on January 23rd.
320 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
75 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered over 308,000 first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
All of those shots were given at a hospital, long-term care facility, emergency agency, urgent care facility, or at a local public health authority.
The State has now received over 492,000 doses.