Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 425 More Cases, 3 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 425 more COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total numbers to 36,526 cases and 597 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (24), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (28), Marion (50), Morrow (1), Multnomah (101), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (15).
The deaths occurred between August 18th and September 30th and were people between 73 and 86 years of age.
Two of the three people had confirmed underlying conditions.
212 people are currently hospitalized by the virus.