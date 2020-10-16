      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 418 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Oct 16, 2020 @ 11:47am

PORTLAND, ORe. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 418 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 38,935 cases and 617 deaths.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (2), Lane (53), Linn (12), Malheur (17), Marion (35), Morrow (5), Multnomah (86), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (14).

The deaths occurred between September 23rd and October 14th and were people between 50 and 94 years of age.

All six people had underlying medical conditions.

