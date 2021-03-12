Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 402 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 402 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Friday’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (49), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (21), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (2), Josephine (25), Klamath (11), Lake (2), Lane (14), Lincoln (5), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (34), Multnomah (73), Polk (8), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Washington (41) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 2,317th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 1 and died on March 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,318th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Deschutes County who died on Feb. 2 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,319th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 12 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
123 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.
That’s 2 more than yesterday.
23 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s one fewer than Thursday.
Oregon has now administered 1,269,595 doses of a vaccine.