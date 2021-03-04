Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 392 New Cases, 32 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 392 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (21), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (23), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (7), Lake (4), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (38), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (18), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).
140 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today.
That’s the same number as Wednesday.
29 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.
Oregon has now administered 1,043,609 doses of a vaccine.