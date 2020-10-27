      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 391 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

Oct 27, 2020 @ 12:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 391 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 42,808 cases and 664 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (9), Harney (11), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (31), Linn (6), Malheur (10), Marion (72), Multnomah (72), Polk (3), Umatilla (22), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (6).

The deaths occurred between October 4th and October 25th and were people between 52 and 82 years of age.

6 of the 9 people are confirmed to have had underlying conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
