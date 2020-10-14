      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 390 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

Oct 14, 2020 @ 12:16pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 390 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 38,160 cases and 608 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Jackson (28), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (63), Multnomah (88), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).

The deaths occurred between October 2nd and October 13th and were people between 80 and 93 years of age.

All three people had underlying conditions.

