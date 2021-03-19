Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 381 New Cases, 4 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore.- The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 381 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Friday case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Linn (10), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,354th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 8. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,355th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,356th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on March 17 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,357th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on Feb. 11. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
115 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today.
30 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.