Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 374 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 374 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 38,525 cases and 611 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (15), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Jackson (17), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (33), Lincoln (5), Linn (12), Malheur (14), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (46), and Yamhill (6).
The deaths occurred between October 10th and October 13 and were people between 60 and 91 years of age.
All three people had underlying conditions.
199 people are currently hospitalized by the virus.