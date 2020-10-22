Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 373 New Cases, 11 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 373 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 40,810 cases and 646 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (6), Deschutes (13), Douglas (8), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (29), Linn (6), Malheur (18), Marion (37), Multnomah (81), Polk (3), Umatilla (13), Union (6), Wasco (10), Washington (59), and Yamhill (4).
The deaths occurred between October 4th and October 18th and were people between 53 and 96 years of age.
7 of the 11 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
194 people are currently hospitalized by the virus.