Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 363 New Cases, 1 More Death

Oct 1, 2020 @ 1:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 363 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 33,862 cases and 560 deaths.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (25), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Jackson (27), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Lane (32), Linn (16), Malheur (11), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (71), Polk (3), Umatilla (47), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (36), and Yamhill (10).

The death was a 44-year-old Klamath County man who died on September 30th.

He had underlying conditions.

179 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while over 5700 people are recovered.

