Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 342 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 342 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total tallies to 19,699 confirmed and presumed cases and 333 deaths.
The most new cases come from Umatilla County with 61, while Multnomah County is second with 57.
400,215 people have tested negative.
The 5 people who died were between the ages of 87 and 96.
4 of the 5 are confirmed to have underlying medical conditions.
219 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 27 people are on a ventilator.
3,999 people are considered recovered.