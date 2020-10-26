Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 339 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 42,436 cases and 655 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).
The deaths occurred on October 23rd and October 25th.
A Washington County woman was 96, while a Douglas County man was 61.
Both people had underlying conditions.