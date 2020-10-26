      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 339 New Cases, 2 More Deaths

Oct 26, 2020 @ 12:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 42,436 cases and 655 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).

The deaths occurred on October 23rd and October 25th.

A Washington County woman was 96, while a Douglas County man was 61.

Both people had underlying conditions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro