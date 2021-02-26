Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 336 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 336 new COVID-19 cases.
However, the OHA says that number is lower than it has been in previous days due to a server error.
The OHA also reports 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Friday’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Curry (8), Deschutes (17), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (9), Lane (28), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (47), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (6), Washington (38) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,205th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,206th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 23 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
152 Oregonians are fighting the virus in a hospital today, while 34 of those patients are in ICU.