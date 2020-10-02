Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 314 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 314 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 34,163 cases and 563 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (4), Lane (39), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Umatilla (12), Wasco (2), Washington (66) and Yamhill (10).
The deaths occurred on September 28th and September 30 and were people between 80 and 84 years of age.
All three people had underlying conditions.
176 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5800 are considered recovered.