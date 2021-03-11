Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 306 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 306 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s Wednesday’s death and case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,304th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,305th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died on March 8 Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
122 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus Wednesday.
That’s 12 fewer than Tuesday.
22 of those patients are in ICU.
That’s nine fewer than Tuesday.
1,204,418 doses of a vaccine have been administered.